🔒 KC comes home: See playoff rematch when Jaguars host Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over.
It will have been 239 days since the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jaguars in their run to a Super Bowl victory. The Jaguars get the chance to avenge that loss and a News4JAX Insider will get the chance to be there to defend the Bank.
Enter the Insider Jaguars Tickets Sweepstakes to win a pair of tickets to the game on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1:00 p.m.
You must be a News4JAX Insider to enter and win. To enter, fill out the form below and a winner will be selected by a random draw. The sweepstakes runs from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 through 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. The winner will be announced on Friday, Sept. 8 during the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Channel 4. The winner will be contacted by phone and email.
This photo shows the view you’ll be enjoying during the game from Section 104, Row D, Seats 14 and 15!
