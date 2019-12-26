JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether you’re looking for a new credit card for the new year or maybe want to transfer some holiday season debt for no interest.

The Ascent released the best credit cards for 2020:

Bonus category cash back: Discover it® Cash Back

Bonus cash back

No annual fee

0% intro APR offer

FICO® Score for free

Flat rate cash back and balance transfers: Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

Up to 2% cash back

No annual fee

0% intro APR for balance transfers

Flat rate cash back: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Big sign up bonus

Unlimited 1.5% cash back

0% intro APR offer for 15 months

Restaurants: Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card

4% cash back for dining

Big sign-up bonus

Bonus and cash rewards: Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card

Big bonus offer

3% back on gas or a category of your choice

No annual fee

U.S. supermarkets and gas: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

$250 welcome bonus

0% intro APR offer

Earn up to 6% cash back

Balance transfers: Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever

0% intro APR for balance transfers and purchases

No late-payment fees

No annual fee

Balance transfers and bonus category cash back: Discover it® Balance Transfer

Balance transfer offer

Rotating bonus cash back

No annual fee

FICO® Score for free

Travel sign up bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

60,000 points sign-up bonus

2 points per $1 for travel & dining

Flexible points transfer program

Flat rate travel rewards: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

50,000 miles sign-up bonus

2 miles per $1

No foreign transaction fees

Travel with no annual fee: Discover it® Miles

1.5 Miles per $1

Double Miles in the first year

No annual fee

FICO® Score for free

Student cash back: Discover it® Student Cash Back

Rotating bonus cash back

Double cash back in the first year

No annual fee

FICO® Score for free

Building credit and cash back: Discover it® Secured

Low security deposit

No annual fee

FICO® score for free

Bonus cash back

Building credit with a low security deposit: Capital One® Secured Mastercard®

No annual fee

Security deposit starts at $49

Though more than 70% of American adults have a credit card, they aren’t for everyone.

On one hand, they can offer excellent benefits like free access to a FICO® score, and 0% intro APRs for new cardholders. However, if used to spend beyond your means, a credit card can put you into costly credit card debt that will take months, if not years, to pay off.