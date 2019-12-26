Best credit cards for 2020
The best credit cards for resutrants, travel and building credit, according to The Ascent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether you’re looking for a new credit card for the new year or maybe want to transfer some holiday season debt for no interest.
The Ascent released the best credit cards for 2020:
Bonus category cash back: Discover it® Cash Back
- Bonus cash back
- No annual fee
- 0% intro APR offer
- FICO® Score for free
Flat rate cash back and balance transfers: Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer
- Up to 2% cash back
- No annual fee
- 0% intro APR for balance transfers
Flat rate cash back: Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- Big sign up bonus
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back
- 0% intro APR offer for 15 months
Restaurants: Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card
- 4% cash back for dining
- Big sign-up bonus
Bonus and cash rewards: Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card
- Big bonus offer
- 3% back on gas or a category of your choice
- No annual fee
U.S. supermarkets and gas: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
- $250 welcome bonus
- 0% intro APR offer
- Earn up to 6% cash back
Balance transfers: Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever
- 0% intro APR for balance transfers and purchases
- No late-payment fees
- No annual fee
Balance transfers and bonus category cash back: Discover it® Balance Transfer
- Balance transfer offer
- Rotating bonus cash back
- No annual fee
- FICO® Score for free
Travel sign up bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- 60,000 points sign-up bonus
- 2 points per $1 for travel & dining
- Flexible points transfer program
Flat rate travel rewards: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
- 50,000 miles sign-up bonus
- 2 miles per $1
- No foreign transaction fees
Travel with no annual fee: Discover it® Miles
- 1.5 Miles per $1
- Double Miles in the first year
- No annual fee
- FICO® Score for free
Student cash back: Discover it® Student Cash Back
- Rotating bonus cash back
- Double cash back in the first year
- No annual fee
- FICO® Score for free
Building credit and cash back: Discover it® Secured
- Low security deposit
- No annual fee
- FICO® score for free
- Bonus cash back
Building credit with a low security deposit: Capital One® Secured Mastercard®
- No annual fee
- Security deposit starts at $49
Though more than 70% of American adults have a credit card, they aren’t for everyone.
On one hand, they can offer excellent benefits like free access to a FICO® score, and 0% intro APRs for new cardholders. However, if used to spend beyond your means, a credit card can put you into costly credit card debt that will take months, if not years, to pay off.
