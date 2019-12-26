65ºF

Money

Best credit cards for 2020

The best credit cards for resutrants, travel and building credit, according to The Ascent

Lauren Verno, Consumer investigative reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether you’re looking for a new credit card for the new year or maybe want to transfer some holiday season debt for no interest.

The Ascent released the best credit cards for 2020:

Bonus category cash back: Discover it® Cash Back

  • Bonus cash back
  • No annual fee
  • 0% intro APR offer
  • FICO® Score for free

Flat rate cash back and balance transfers: Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

  • Up to 2% cash back
  • No annual fee
  • 0% intro APR for balance transfers

Flat rate cash back: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

  • Big sign up bonus
  • Unlimited 1.5% cash back
  • 0% intro APR offer for 15 months

Restaurants: Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card

  • 4% cash back for dining
  • Big sign-up bonus

Bonus and cash rewards: Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card

  • Big bonus offer
  • 3% back on gas or a category of your choice
  • No annual fee

U.S. supermarkets and gas: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

  • $250 welcome bonus
  • 0% intro APR offer
  • Earn up to 6% cash back

Balance transfers: Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever

  • 0% intro APR for balance transfers and purchases
  • No late-payment fees
  • No annual fee

Balance transfers and bonus category cash back: Discover it® Balance Transfer

  • Balance transfer offer
  • Rotating bonus cash back
  • No annual fee
  • FICO® Score for free

Travel sign up bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

  • 60,000 points sign-up bonus
  • 2 points per $1 for travel & dining
  • Flexible points transfer program

Flat rate travel rewards: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

  • 50,000 miles sign-up bonus
  • 2 miles per $1
  • No foreign transaction fees

Travel with no annual fee: Discover it® Miles

  • 1.5 Miles per $1
  • Double Miles in the first year
  • No annual fee
  • FICO® Score for free

Student cash back: Discover it® Student Cash Back

  • Rotating bonus cash back
  • Double cash back in the first year
  • No annual fee
  • FICO® Score for free

Building credit and cash back: Discover it® Secured

  • Low security deposit
  • No annual fee
  • FICO® score for free
  • Bonus cash back

Building credit with a low security deposit: Capital One® Secured Mastercard®

  • No annual fee
  • Security deposit starts at $49

Though more than 70% of American adults have a credit card, they aren’t for everyone.

On one hand, they can offer excellent benefits like free access to a FICO® score, and 0% intro APRs for new cardholders. However, if used to spend beyond your means, a credit card can put you into costly credit card debt that will take months, if not years, to pay off.

