Another round of stimulus payments expected to hit bank accounts no later than next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Relief is on the way for some people who are still waiting for their $1,200 stimulus check, specifically for those non-filers on Social Security or disability.

The next round of money is expected to hit bank accounts no later than next week. If you already receive direct deposit from Social Security, veteran benefits or disability, the Internal Revenue Service now has your information.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Social Security, survivor and disability non-filers will see their payments by May 5, if not sooner.

Another piece of good news: Those who receive Social Security can now check the status of their money through the “Get My Payment” tool on the Internal Revenue Service’s website.

Over the weekend, the IRS said it made “significant enhancements” to the Get My Payment app. Previously, many taxpayers complained the link would not let them see their status because they neither owed any money to the IRS nor received a refund for 2018 or 2019. Another example: Some taxpayers said even when they put the correct information, the link wouldn’t work.

The Department of the Treasury says it has taken so long for those who receive Social Security Income, disability or veteran benefits to get their deposit because the IRS basically had to take an extra step by working with the organizations to get account numbers compared to those who filed directly with the IRS.

If you are not signed up for direct deposit, stimulus checks have already started to go out.