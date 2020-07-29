Kohl’s joins retailers closing for Thanksgiving Day

Kohl’s on Wednesday became the latest retailer to announce its stores would be closed on Thanksgiving Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company posted the announcement on its website, along with a statement from CEO Michelle Gass, who attributed the decision to shifting customer habits.

“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” Gass said. “We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays.”

Kohl’s joins Best Buy, Target and Walmart, among other retailers, which previously said their stores would not open on the holiday that has become a major shopping day over the years.