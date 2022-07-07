Final Day of Freedom Week: Last chance to save during this sales tax holiday in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday is the final day for the Freedom Week sales tax holiday in Florida, so if want to save big on things like concert tickets and outdoor sporting equipment, you’ll need to act fast because time is running out.

Recreational items such as fishing, camping, sporting, boating, and pool supplies are among the list of items you can take advantage of purchasing as the seven-day tax-free holiday comes to a close.

Plus general outdoor items like sunscreen, bug repellent, bicycles, binoculars and grills.

Also, you can purchase event and performance tickets for concerts, sporting events, and plays scheduled to be held between July 1 - Dec. 31. Admission to museums, state parks, and season tickets are also included.

The tax-free holiday does not include rentals of any eligible items or purchases made at theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments, or airports.

Freedom Week was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.

For a full list of eligible items and their qualifications, visit floridarevenue.com.

There are also several tax exemption holidays running from July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023. For more on those, click here.