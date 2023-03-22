Spring cleaning: Going beyond the basics when organizing your home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All week we are helping you tackle your spring cleaning checklist.

A lot of the time, a big part of that is organizing.

We all know the simple steps: Clear the counters and get rid of things you don’t use.

But if you want things to stay organized past the week -- a little more work is involved.

First, create a designated spot for everything. That means pulling everything out of drawers, cabinets and closets. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.

RELATED: Must-have products to make cleaning your floors less of a chore | What’s that smell? Spring cleaning hacks your nose will love

Put like items together and when putting things back use baskets and containers, making use of vertical and wall space.

Even if you have plenty of space, perform regular edits and get rid of the things you don’t use.

Replace mismatched hangers with a uniform set of slim neutral hangers.

Organize your closet based on your daily routine.

If you use a different purse every time you go out, try creating a “transfer zone” where you can keep everything you like to keep in your purse -- wallet, keys, sanitizer -- along with your different purse options.

Designate an area of your home to things you are giving away and make it a habit -- if something new is coming in, empty that area first and make that trip to GoodWill.

Store larger things you don’t use as much in clear containers because once something is out of sight, it’s usually forgotten.

Also, digitize documents you don’t really need.

Having a hard time letting go? Put it in a box with the date on it. Then, set a time limit on it. If you can go three months or a year without opening the box, get rid of it or anything inside you don’t use.

And if things seem daunting, start small, focus on one small project -- like maybe a nightstand drawer -- and work up from there.