Consumer Reports: What to buy in September to save big

What to buy in September

Between Labor Day, back-to-school shopping, and the seasonal shift from summer to fall, Consumer Reports says September is a month chock-full of money-saving opportunities on some of its top-tested products.

Refrigerator

Take advantage of September sales on appliances – like a new fridge. The LG LBNC15231V is as low as $1,166 at Appliances Connection. (Orig. Price $1,429)

Consumer Reports says the 28-inch-wide bottom-freezer refrigerator did well in its tests for thermostat control, energy efficiency, and noise.

Washing machine

You’re in luck if you need a washing machine that won’t break the bank. The LG WT7405CW Top-loader is as low as $798 at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Wayfair. (Orig. Price $1,049)

This washer received excellent scores in Consumer Reports’ tests for energy efficiency, water efficiency, and vibration.

Air purifier

And whether it’s for allergies, virus protection, or something else, keep the air clean with an air purifier.

The BlueAir Blue Pure 211i Max is as low as $279.99 at Best Buy. (Orig. Price $349.99)

Consumer Reports says this model scored excellent overall in its tests, removing dust and smoke from its test chamber.

Grill

You can take your tailgate to the next level this year with a great grill.

The Weber Q 2200 54060001 portable grill is as low as $273.12 at Amazon. (Orig. Price $358.80)

Smart speaker

As the days get shorter, maybe a smart speaker can help make your at-home time a little more enjoyable.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) is as low as $74.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell. (Orig. Price $129.99)

Other items on sale in September

Looking for something else? Consumer Reports says you can expect to see sales at some point this month on these other items: