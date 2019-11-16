1 dead in triple shooting at Southside park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead and a man and woman were taken to Memorial hospital after shots were fired just after midnight in the parking lot of Lovelace Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. E. Bawroski said three or four men got out of a pickup truck and began shooting. They got back into the white or silver Chevy Avalanche and drove off.

The extent of injuries to the two people who survived the shooting were unknown.

Police are searching for the suspect vehicle, which they believe has heavy damage to its left passenger side or rear from colliding with one of the victim’s cars.

Two of the victims’ vehicles, an SUV and a sedan, left at the scene were being processed for evidence. JSO and crime scene investigators are canvassing the area and speaking with several witnesses.

A witness who lives in the area and woke up to the sound of gunshots. He did not want to be identified but said there have been several other shootings in the same area within the past year.

“I ride my bike only at certain times. Six in the morning and never in the evening,” the neighbor said.

Anyone who has seen that white or silver Chevy Avalanche is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

“Police cannot solve these crimes by themselves,” said News4Jax crime and safety analyst Ken Jefferson. “They need help from the community.”