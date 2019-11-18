Manatees on the move as water temperatures drop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the time of year where manatees are on the move in search of warmer waters. November is Manatee Awareness Month and while these sea cows are on the move the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to be on alert.

Over time Florida has gone to great lengths to get manatees off the endangered list and listed as a threatened species. As of today the number of manatees in Florida as grown to at least 7,520.

Karen Parker from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the organization is dedicated to educating the community on ways to help keep manatees safe.

The FWC encourages you to keep our waterways clean, recycle used fishing line in a designated bin by the docks, obey all posted waterway signs, and avoid traveling in sea grass and other shallow areas.

Most importantly if you see and injured, orphaned, entangled or distressed manatee you’re encouraged to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.