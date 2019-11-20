Wife of man deputies want to question in woman’s disappearance says ‘he hasn’t been around’

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it wants to talk to a contractor hired by a 65-year-old woman who went missing last month. The man’s wife told News4Jax on Wednesday she also would like to talk to him, adding “he hasn’t been around in a long time."

Susan Mauldin was reported missing from her Fleming Island home Oct. 24 and is considered endangered by investigators. Earlier this week, detectives announced that Corey Binderim, who she hired to work on her home, is a person of interest in her disappearance.

Detectives said Binderim was initially cooperative with the investigation, but he has not been seen in days.

Binerim’s wife, Cassidy Binderim, told News4Jax that she also has not seen him in a while and that she is “terrified by this.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said there have been no developments since they named Binderim a person of interest in the case.

Years ago while he was still a minor, Corey Binderim was arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that wounded three AWOL Army Ranger trainees. Binderim was eventually convicted of aggravated battery and sentenced to seven years in prison.

News4Jax also stopped by the home Binderim listed as living at in 1992 when he was with his parents. When we knocked on the open front door, a woman came and shut the door without answering any questions.

News4Jax heard from people who say they worked with Binderim in the past. Elizabeth Roboch said Binderim was her supervisor at a local business in 2016 or 2017.

“It’s shocking to think that he could be involved in something like this. But he did have a temper. He was known for his temper," Roboch said. “But other than that, he did seem to be a good guy.”