JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A member of the Neighborhood Rollin’ 20s gang has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a fellow gang member, according to an arrest warrant obtained Friday.

The warrant states that gang members had numerous issues with Shiek Williams, 37, not following gang rules and orders. Williams was found shot to death on the side of a road on Jacksonville’s Westside in Dec. 2016.

Michael Latrelle McMillon was arrested in Williams’ death on Sept. 30, 2019. He was indicted Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to the warrant, Williams had been referring to himself as an “OG,” or an original gangster, even though he was not an “OG” in the gang. He also broke gang rules by having sexual relations with “Dovettes," which are female members of the gang, even though he had a sexually transmitted disease.

Gang members also said he was violating gang rules by abusing alcohol and cocaine.

On Dec. 18, 2016, the Neighborhood Rollin’ 20s held a meeting at a Westside park. Later that night, Williams was driven to a wooded area. He was told to exit the vehicle and get on his knees before being shot several times in the head.

Months after the shooting, investigators said several gang members were arrested and a covert law enforcement operation was conducted at the Jacksonville Landing. Gang members were overheard discussing the murder.

On Oct. 24, 2018, McMillon was arrested on unrelated drug charges. According to the warrant, a wired conversation involving McMillon was recorded, in which McMillon discussed the night of the murder and stated that he shot Williams in the head and that Williams “was dead before he hit the ground.”

Investigators collected several items from the scene of Williams’ death, including a bullet casing and a red bandanna. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement determined the casing was from a .38 caliber firearm and that the bandanna contained McMillon’s DNA.

The Neighborhood Rollin’ 20s is a subset of a recognized national criminal gang known as the Bloods, which originated in Los Angeles, California.