JACKSONVILLE, fla. – Finally! If you’re looking for some holiday cheer, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)

The Holiday Bus is back and will be driven by Santa! The bus will feature a custom bus wrap and decorations, Christmas music, candy canes and more.

The routes are different each day.

The Holiday Bus will run on a different JTA bus route every weekday until Dec. 24., so be on the lookout for it on your trip!

Schedules for JTA bus routes and other transportation services can be found at www.jtafla.com or by calling JTA Customer Service at (904) 631-3100.

