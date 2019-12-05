Family launches fundraiser to recover from shrimp boat fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after a fire sank two boats in the St. Johns River, the owner of the Triton II set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the removal and recovery of the boat.

“I’d like to personally thank everybody for just the love and support,” said Cristopher Thompson, the owner’s son. “My families very humble and grateful.”

The Thompson family told News4Jax they could face federal fines of $47,000 per day until the boat is removed from the water because of the potential environmental fallout in the river.

So far, there have been no reports of pollutants outside of the containment area surrounding the vessels, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“It’s a tragic loss,” said Thompson. “It’s a huge financial loss for them. It’s terrible. And not only that, it’s out of anybody’s control. It’s an accident.”

The boat is owned by Eddie Thompson, a Mayport native, who started fishing as a young child. He is a fifth-generation commercial fisherman.

Cristopher Thompson said his dad spent his retirement savings to buy the Triton and fix it up. He was almost finished when it caught fire.

The 75-foot boat caught fire early Tuesday morning and sank in the St. Johns River. The family said the fire started on the Iris Marie shrimp boat nearby and spread to the Triton.

To help the family cover the cost of the boat’s removal and recovery, they’ve set up a GoFundMe page.