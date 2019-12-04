Clean up continues after 2 shrimp boats catch fire, sink in river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dive crews continued to remove fuel Wednesday morning from two shrimp boats that caught fire and sank to the bottom of the St. Johns River early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. Tuesday, sending the 69-foot Triton II and the 40-foot Iris Marie up in flames at the Safe Harbor Marina near the Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant on Ocean Street.

Firefighters worked for several hours, trying to control the flames and smoke coming from the vessels. The Iris Marie sank into the river well before sunrise and the Triton sank just before 8 a.m.

An oil boom could still be seen in the river Wednesday morning, where the boats sank. The Coast Guard said it’s working to contain any possible pollution, and dive crews will need to remove all the fuel from the boats before the vessels can be salvaged.

There’s no timetable for when the boats will be removed from the river.

So far, officials said, there are no reports of pollutants outside of the containment area.

Joe Floyd, the owner of the Iris Marie, said the fire started on his boat and spread to the Triton II.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is not sure yet what caused the fire, but it is conducting a joint investigation with the Coast Guard and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.