JSO investigating reported domestic related abduction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported domestic related abduction in the Arlington area.

Officers responded to a residence in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Acme Street on Sunday morning.

Witnesses told police the suspect, Daniel Cruz, reportedly forced his way into the residence and displayed a firearm. He then drug the victim, Alexandra Pompey, by the hair out of the home and fled the area. It is unknown what type of vehicle the two could be in at this time.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the location of the suspect or victim is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.