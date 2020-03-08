Woman killed in hit-and-run on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit and run crash early Sunday morning in front of a nightclub on News Kings Road.

An off-duty officer working at the Lavilla Sportsman Club called in the crash at 3:30 a.m.

From the LaVilla security camera, it appears an adult female was attempting to cross New Kings road headed to the club when a dark unknown sedan struck her and fled the scene.

JSO confirmed the woman died at the scene as a result of the crash.

If you have information that can help investigators, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 904-398-3775.