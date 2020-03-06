Police: Driver sought in hit-and-run death of pedestrian on Soutel Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle sought in connection with the February hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the hit-and-run crash happened Feb. 22 on Soutel Drive near New Kings Road. According to police, the pedestrian, who was identified by family members as 34-year-old Lynard Green, died at an area hospital.

Investigators said they identified the vehicle involved in the crash as a dark-colored 2008 or 2009 Chevrolet Equinox and the driver as a man wearing a dark winter jacket and black sweatpants with white accents.

Anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle pictured above or who has information about the whereabouts of either is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Green’s relatives, as well as family members of two women who died in an unrelated crash in mid-January on Soutel Drive, are now calling for safety changes. There was a community meeting Wednesday night on a proposed “road diet” for Soutel Drive, which would shrink the busy four-lane road into a slower two-lane road with a wide turn lane in the middle. Traffic planners told the families it will cut down on deaths.