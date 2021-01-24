US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

FILE - In this July 16, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant uses a grabber to collect a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site set up at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The new milestone, reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, is a grim reminder of the coronavirus’ wide reach in the U.S., which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. The nation’s death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at about 418,000.

The number of new cases in the U.S. has shown signs of slowing recently, with an average of 176,000 reported daily in the past week, down from 244,000 in early January. The country’s first case of the infection was diagnosed almost exactly a year ago.

But infectious disease experts like Dr. Mohammed Reza are concerned about a more contagious strain of the coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom in December.

“The rate of infection is plateauing across the U.S. at this point, which is a really good sign, but we’re plateauing at a really high rate of infection still,” Reza said. “My concern is, by March, that UK variant -- the more contagious variant, which is supposedly 50 to 70% more contagious -- will become the predominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S.”

Reza said the variant might be more contagious because “it’s more sticky.”

“Meaning it sticks to those ACE receptors and our nasopharynx,” he explained.

As of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida had 50 confirmed cases of the more transmissible strain of COVID-19.

Reza also said he hopes President Joe Biden’s administration will crack down on safety measures everywhere and provide enough resources to ramp up vaccine distribution.

“The quicker and the more people we get vaccinated, the safer we can be against this virus,” Reza said.

As of Sunday, according to the CDC, more than 21 million vaccine doses had been administered.

Starting Monday, the vaccination clinic at the Regency Square Mall will be Jacksonville’s only state-run vaccination site for first doses.

To make an appointment at the Regency site, call 1-866-200-3762. You must be age 65 or older or a health care worker, and you’re asked to bring proof of Florida residency with you.

This site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.