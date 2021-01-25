First dogs Champ & Major Biden move into White House

Major is pictured on the South Lawn of the White House.

First dogs Major and Champ have joined President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House.

The first lady on Monday tweeted photos of the two German shepherds on the South Lawn of the White House.

CNN reported the dogs moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday.

“The First Family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware. Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn,” Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, told CNN in a statement.

Champ and Major have joined us in the White House! 💕🐾 pic.twitter.com/R035YnavVo — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2021

Major is the first shelter dog to live in the White House. According to CNN, the Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, while Champ has been with the family since 2008.

It’s the first time in four years that dogs have resided in the White House. Former President Donald Trump reportedly didn’t have any pets during his term. The last canine residents were former President Barack Obama’s two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny.