Vaccination sites in Jacksonville Beach, Oceanway reopen for 2nd-dose shots

FILE - People lined up last month for first-dose shots at the federal vaccination site at the Carver Recreational Center in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two federally-supported vaccination sites reopened at 9 a.m. Sunday to give second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The satellite sites at Carver Recreational Center -- located at 777 5th Ave. S. in Jacksonville Beach -- and Oceanway Community Center -- located at 12215 Sago Ave. W. on the Northside -- will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to administer second-dose shots to those who received the first dose at those sites.

The sites will permanently close at 5 p.m. April 14.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the federally-supported hub site at Gateway Mall until 7 p.m. Monday. Second doses will continue to be given throughout the next four weeks.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Gateway Mall site.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, the other two satellite sites at Hammond Senior Center and Normandy Community Center stopped administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.