CDC updates COVID-19 guidance for summer camps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In just over a month, children will be out of school.

Many will attend summer camp, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new recommendations for health and safety.

The big takeaway is that masks are still recommended for children.

Just like with day cares, the CDC recommends cohorting campers -- creating small groups that don’t interact. The CDC says campers within a cohort should maintain 3 feet of distance.

COVID-19 vaccine shots are not yet authorized for children of all ages, so prevention measures such as mask wearing and physical distancing must continue, even after camp employees are vaccinated.

When eating or drinking, campers should be 6 feet apart.

Campers from different cohorts should keep 6 feet of distance, and campers and staff should stay 6 feet apart.

Camp counselors and adults should also maintain 6 feet of distance, and camp activities should take place outside as much as possible. If activities are held indoors, the CDC says, windows should be open and fans should be used. Sports and athletic activities should be outdoors and masks should be worn, and campers should avoid close contact or indoor sports.