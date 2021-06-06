Mostly Cloudy icon
Jennifer Ready
Reporter

Vaccinated children don’t need to wear masks at summer camp, CDC says

Many camps are returning this summer after being forced to cancel last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its recommended guidelines that youth camps should take so campers and counselors can enjoy the fun safely.

According to the CDC, all camps should continue to make routine cleaning a top priority and encourage frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of any illnesses.

The agency said campers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks, social distance or undergo routine COVID-19 testing. To date, children age 12 and older are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine, but the vaccine is not approved for younger children.

For those who are not fully vaccinated, the agency recommends wearing masks, especially indoors and where social distancing is not possible, staying home if sick, and avoiding poorly ventilated activities.

It is important to note that individual camps may have different COVID-19 guidelines and strategies in place or different rules based on local, state or federal requirements.

