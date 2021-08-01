Walmart, Publix among companies changing their mask policies

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, signage is pictured at a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Walmart filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government in a pre-emptive strike in the battle over its responsibility in the opioid abuse crisis. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As COVID-19 cases increase, several companies and other institutions are changing their mask policies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear masks inside in areas where COVID-19 cases are surging.

A map from the agency shows Florida -- including Northeast Florida -- is in the red, indicating high community transmission rates.

Following the agency’s updated guidance, major retailers like Walmart and Publix announced employees will be required to wear masks, even if they are fully vaccinated.

“Effective August 2, Publix is requiring associates, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix location,” Publix said in a statement posted on its website. “We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Customers and associates should remain physically distanced from others while inside any Publix store.”

Walmart said on its website that associates will be required to wear masks inside their facilities in areas of high transmission and where there are state or local mask mandates.

Walt Disney World also announced that face coverings will once again be required for all guests age 2 and up while indoors.

Starting Monday, masks will be required in the courthouses in Duval, Clay and Nassau counties. The 4th Judicial Circuit Court said this rule applies to all public spaces, including courtrooms.

And with less than two weeks until the first day of school, Duval County Public Schools will require its staff to wear masks, starting Monday. This also applies to district vendors and visitors. The policy will be in effect for 30 days. Masks are strongly encouraged for students, but not required.

The CDC did recommend universal masking for teachers and students indoors, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order against mask mandates in schools.