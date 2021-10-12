4 teens charged in Labor Day home-invasion murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four teenagers ages 14 to 16 are charged with armed burglary, home invasion and second-degree felony murder in connection with the Sept. 6 fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in a home on Huron Street in the Paxon neighborhood.

Three of the teenagers were arrested two days after the homicide when Kingsland Police said they were stopped in a stolen car going more than 120 mph on Interstate 95. Police said a 12-year-old boy was driving.

The driver is facing charges in Georgia related to speeding and eluding police but not charged in the Labor Day homicide in Jacksonville. A fourth teenager, 16, was arrested on the same charges not far from the murder scene.

The charge of felony murder is typically used for defendants who participated in the crime but were not the killer, which suggests that none of them was the shooter.

News4Jax is not naming the suspects or showing their photos at this point because of their ages. All four are being held in the Duval County jail on $200,000 bond.

Family friends identified the victim of the Labor Day shooting as Kennethwayne Wiggins Jr.