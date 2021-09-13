Police: Juveniles wanted on Jacksonville murder warrants stopped after going 120 mph on I-95

KINGSLAND, Ga. – Kingsland police on traffic patrol last Friday morning took off after a Honda Accord speeding South on I-95. As officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the car sped up to 120 mph, then exited east at St. Marys Road, made a U-turn at the airport and headed back west. Police said after the car ran over stop sticks, it finally pulled over.

In dashcam footage released by police, the car can be seen swerving in and out of traffic at times almost swiping other drivers.

Officers learned the car was reported stolen in Jacksonville and detailed everyone in the car. According to Kingsland police, a 12-year-old was driving and there were three passengers: 14- and 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl -- all Jacksonville residents.

“A 12-year-old trying to get away from the police is just a prime example that crime has no age barrier. They’re putting their lives and others in danger at speeds of 120 miles per hour,” News4Jax crime and safety expert said.

Police also learned that the driver and two of the passengers had outstanding arrest warrants from Duval County charging them with second-degree murder and home invasion. The charges stem from the shooting death of a 29-year-old man on Labor Day at a home on Huron Street, off Commonwealth Avenue, according to News4Jax sources.

Family friends shared a photo with News4Jax, identifying the victim as Kennethwayne Wiggins Jr.

“Young kids growing up to be criminals doing the criminal behavior going around and allegedly shooting people, killing people and now they’re on the run at such a young age so upon conviction they are going to spend a very long time in jail,” Jefferson said.

Kingsland police contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and detectives responded to the scene.

The driver was charged in Camden County with bringing stolen property into Georgia, reckless driving, speeding, fleeing and attempting to elude, and being a fugitive from justice. The other three were charged with receiving stolen property and being fugitives from justice.

All four are being held at a regional youth detention facility in Georgia.