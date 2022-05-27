High gas prices won’t prevent high traffic this Memorial Day, AAA predicts

First, the pandemic put a pin in people’s traveling for about two years. Now, the price of gas is giving some people pause, but many are still traveling anyway. It’s expected to be a busy travel weekend as people hit the roads and airports for Memorial Day.

AAA predicts 100,000 more Floridians will take a road trip this Memorial Day compared to last year. That’s a 5.4% increase.

As of Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.60. According to AAA, an average gallon of regular gas is $4.58 in Florida and $4.13 in Georgia.

And it’s the same across the country. Every state in the continental U.S. has gas prices over $4 a gallon.

Despite the high prices, AAA predicts more than 30 million people will travel for Memorial Day weekend.

But people at the pump admitted they’re thinking twice about hitting the road.

Karem said she’s moving this week, but even if she has free time for the holiday weekend she might put off travel until the gas prices come down.

“It’s a thing to drive miles and miles with your kids and to think about it twice,” Karem said. “It’s ridiculous. I hope something happens that changes this economy.”

Allen Cohen said he’s seeing an increase in many places -- not just at the pump.

“We noticed it in our food prices,” Cohen said, adding that he’s even cautious about buying his normal holiday food -- spare ribs -- because the prices are high for that too.