More than 1,100 Duval County voters cast ballots in person as early voting in Florida’s primary begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In-person early voting in Florida’s primary began Monday in Duval and a couple of other Northeast Florida counties.

As of around 11:30 a.m., according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office, more than 1,100 people had cast a ballot so far Monday, while nearly 27,000 have cast mail ballots.

On Monday morning, News4JAX stopped by the precint at the Bradham Brooks Regional Library on Edgewood Avenue West. There was a stream of people, but no lines.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan told News4JAX that there have been no problems so far. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had computer system issues on Sunday, but Hogan said those didn’t have any affect on voting.

News4JAX also talked with voters at the polls.

“It’s very important for me to vote,” voter Estelle Brown said. “Each and every election is very important.”

If you have returned a mail ballot, you can check online to make sure it was received. If there’s any problems with the signature, you will be notified, and you will have until two days after the election to fix it — or what’s called curing your ballot.

Early voting in the Aug. 23 primary runs through Aug. 21 in Duval County.

Early voting dates and locations for primary

Below is a list of poll locations in Duval County.

All sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can vote at any site in your own county during early voting. On election day, you can only vote at your designated precinct.