More than 1,100 Duval County voters cast ballots in person as early voting in Florida’s primary begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In-person early voting in Florida’s primary began Monday in Duval and a couple of other Northeast Florida counties.
As of around 11:30 a.m., according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office, more than 1,100 people had cast a ballot so far Monday, while nearly 27,000 have cast mail ballots.
On Monday morning, News4JAX stopped by the precint at the Bradham Brooks Regional Library on Edgewood Avenue West. There was a stream of people, but no lines.
Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan told News4JAX that there have been no problems so far. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had computer system issues on Sunday, but Hogan said those didn’t have any affect on voting.
News4JAX also talked with voters at the polls.
“It’s very important for me to vote,” voter Estelle Brown said. “Each and every election is very important.”
VOTE 2022: How, where and when to cast ballots in Florida before election day | Find out what’s on your ballot with the News4JAX Voter’s Guide
If you have returned a mail ballot, you can check online to make sure it was received. If there’s any problems with the signature, you will be notified, and you will have until two days after the election to fix it — or what’s called curing your ballot.
Early voting in the Aug. 23 primary runs through Aug. 21 in Duval County.
Early voting dates and locations for primary
Below is a list of poll locations in Duval County.
All sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
You can vote at any site in your own county during early voting. On election day, you can only vote at your designated precinct.
- Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 105 East Monroe St.
- Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road South
- Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St. in Neptune Beach
- Bradham-Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. West
- FSCJ Deerwood Center, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road
- Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.
- Joseph Lee Community Center, 5120 Perry St.
- Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Dr.
- Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road
- Murray Hill United Methodist Church, 4101 College St.
- Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave.
- Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.
- Prime Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water St.
- Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.
- San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle St.
- South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd.
- Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.
- University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. North
- Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St.
- West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South