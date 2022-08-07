JSO experiencing major computer system issues, causing problems with dispatch, jail processing: sources

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is experiencing major computer issues on Sunday that is having an effect on its dispatch and jail booking processes, two sources with knowledge of the situation told News4JAX.

As of Sunday evening, JSO had yet to comment on the issues or provide any details of when or how the issues started.

The Tributary, which was the first media outlet to report the issues, said “internet outages” on Sunday were affecting police officers’ ability to file arrest reports.

A cyber security expert told News4JAX his sources told him the JSO computer system was compromised around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

It’s not clear yet if the issues are related to a ransomware attack like those seen in recent years.

The issues will not impact if residents need to call 911 and report a crime.

“They can still take calls. The 9-1-1 system is just down. They just have to process them different,” said cyber security expert Chris Hamer. “Every dispatch center has a plan when all heck breaks loose.”

News4JAX has reached out to multiple government agencies to try and learn more, including JSO, the City of Jacksonville, the State Attorney’s Office and the FBI but have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story that will be updated when News4JAX learns more details.