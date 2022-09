You may have noticed that The Weather Authority’s Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan took some time off this week. He’s actually overseas on a planned vacation. On Friday, the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, John went to Buckingham Palace in London, where he said thousands have gathered to pay their respects. He recorded a video on his cellphone to show what it was like there.

