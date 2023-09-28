Video appears to show American solider who crossed into North Korea arriving back in the US

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson on July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. North Korea says on Wednesday, Sept. 27, it has decided to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(Morry Gash, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)