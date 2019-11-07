Timeline: Key events in the search for missing Jacksonville girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville community and law enforcement has been desperately searching for Taylor Rose Williams since she was first reported missing Wednesday morning. News4Jax takes a look back at a timeline of significant events that have happened so far.

Wednesday, 7:22 a.m.

Navy petty officer Brianna Williams calls the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to report her daughter Taylor Rose Williams missing.

Williams tells officers she saw her daughter in bed around midnight Wednesday in their home on Ivy Street in the Brentwood neighborhood of Jacksonville, but when she woke the next morning, Taylor was gone and the back door of the home was unlocked.

Wednesday, 9:21 a.m.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues a missing child alert.

Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Volunteers swarm the area searching for Taylor. They help spread the word with flyers, search bushes and abandoned homes, scour the woods and drive through the streets shouting her name.

Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

"It's very urgent that we find her as quickly as possible," JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters says at a news briefing. "We'll work until we can't work anymore."

Authorities say there was no sign of foul play in the house where Taylor was reported missing and everything in the house looked normal.

Wednesday, 11:24 a.m.

Amber Alert issued for Taylor. She is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants when she went to bed. Taylor is believed to be in danger.

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.

New4Jax confirms dozens of JSO officers are also searching the Southside Villas apartment complex on Southside Boulevard where the family of Taylor lived before moving to Brentwood just days before she was reported missing.

Wednesday, 2:30 p.m.

Tiffani Nicole tells News4Jax she was hired by Brianna Williams, Taylor's mother, to help Williams move. She said she and her fiancé packed up several items in the Southside apartment on Sunday afternoon during a move to the Ivy Road address where Taylor was reportedly last seen.

According to Nicole, the child's mother was behaving strangely, and she never saw Taylor.

Wednesday, 3 p.m.

JSO dive team arrives at the apartment complex on the Southside. Soon after, officers could be seen searching trash from a dumpster taken from the complex.

Wednesday, 4:50 p.m.

Tow truck removes a car from the family's home in Brentwood.

Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.

"We are very concerned, but we are going to search, and we're going to continue to search throughout the night," Waters says.

Thursday, 7 a.m.

The home where Taylor was reportedly last seen around midnight Tuesday remained taped off Thursday morning as dozens of officers continued a massive search for the missing child.

Thursday, 10 a.m.

A large JSO presence continues to search the Southside apartment complex.

Thursday, 12:18 a.m.

Still, no reported sightings of Taylor.

