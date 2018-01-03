Catholic, some private, Alachua County schools to close Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While Duval County Public Schools remain closed for winter break, several private schools and Alachua County Public Schools, which were expected to reopen Wednesday, announced they will remain closed because of the weather.

The closures include:

All Catholic schools in the St. Augustine Diocese

The Bolles School (all campuses)

San Jose Episcopal Day School

The Broach Schools of Jacksonville

Riverside Presbyterian Day School

Beaches Episcopal School

Alachua County Public Schools

Eagle's View Academy

Dunns Creek Baptist Daycare in Oceanway

Heart to Heart Christian Academy

Parson's Christian Academy

Southside Methodist Preschool

Just 4 Kids Learning Center

All Florida State College at Jacksonville campuses

New Beginnings Christian Academy

St. Marks Episcopal Day School

Jacksonville Country Day

Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Kidsville Daycare Centers

Edward Waters College will have limited operations (residence halls remain open)

DCPS administrative offices (only essential personnel need to report to work)

Seacoast Christian Academy Preschool and Elementary School

Cedar Hills Baptist Christian School

Growing Room Child Development Centers at Bartram Park and San Pablo

UNF offices will be closed

FAMU will close Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Crestview sites (residence and dining halls to remain open)

St. Johns Country Day School

Yulee Baptist Learning Center

Early Learning Academy at University Church

Brighter Futures Learning Center

Builders of the Faith Christian Academy Preschool

Chapman's Early Learning

Nova Southeastern University's Jacksonville campus

The Potter's House Christian Academy

The Discovery Tree Academy at San Pablo and Oakleaf

Saint Stephen Child Care & Learning Center

Livingway Christian Academy daycare

Clay County District Schools will remain closed on Wednesday. Students are scheduled to return from winter break on Thursday.

First Baptist Academy Early Education

Jacksonville Adventist Academy

Seventh Generation Academy of Mandarin

All the above schools are expected to reopen Thursday other than Alachua, which will reopen Friday, and FAMU's Jacksonville campus, which will remain closed until further notice.

Methodist Childrens Village on the Westside said it will be closed Thursday.

