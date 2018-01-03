Catholic, some private, Alachua County schools to close Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While Duval County Public Schools remain closed for winter break, several private schools and Alachua County Public Schools, which were expected to reopen Wednesday, announced they will remain closed because of the weather.
The closures include:
- All Catholic schools in the St. Augustine Diocese
- The Bolles School (all campuses)
- San Jose Episcopal Day School
- The Broach Schools of Jacksonville
- Riverside Presbyterian Day School
- Beaches Episcopal School
- Alachua County Public Schools
- Eagle's View Academy
Dunns Creek Baptist Daycare in Oceanway
Heart to Heart Christian Academy
Parson's Christian Academy
Southside Methodist Preschool
Just 4 Kids Learning Center
All Florida State College at Jacksonville campuses
New Beginnings Christian Academy
St. Marks Episcopal Day School
Jacksonville Country Day
Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Kidsville Daycare Centers
Edward Waters College will have limited operations (residence halls remain open)
DCPS administrative offices (only essential personnel need to report to work)
Seacoast Christian Academy Preschool and Elementary School
Cedar Hills Baptist Christian School
Growing Room Child Development Centers at Bartram Park and San Pablo
UNF offices will be closed
FAMU will close Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Crestview sites (residence and dining halls to remain open)
St. Johns Country Day School
Yulee Baptist Learning Center
Early Learning Academy at University Church
Brighter Futures Learning Center
Builders of the Faith Christian Academy Preschool
Chapman's Early Learning
Nova Southeastern University's Jacksonville campus
The Potter's House Christian Academy
The Discovery Tree Academy at San Pablo and Oakleaf
Saint Stephen Child Care & Learning Center
Livingway Christian Academy daycare
Clay County District Schools will remain closed on Wednesday. Students are scheduled to return from winter break on Thursday.
First Baptist Academy Early Education
Jacksonville Adventist Academy
Seventh Generation Academy of Mandarin
All the above schools are expected to reopen Thursday other than Alachua, which will reopen Friday, and FAMU's Jacksonville campus, which will remain closed until further notice.
Methodist Childrens Village on the Westside said it will be closed Thursday.
Wednesday to be Weather Authority Alert Day
