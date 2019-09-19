Passing showers this afternoon, breezy this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The next round of rain is pushing south, into our area, and is starting to make for wet roadways in Glynn and Brantley counties. This round of showers will be more inland than the first round of storms we saw today, which stayed to the east of I-95 as it swept southward. The rain will not be severe, just inconvenient if you are caught in the downpour.

Forecast models show the last round of showers fading along I-75 around commute time, but so far no storms have fired up that far inland.

Tonight the cold front behind the rain pushes through. You will see building northeasterly winds behind the front, making for a breezy and comfortable evening, with overnight lows getting down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

From the National Weather Service Jacksonville office: the late morning round of coastal storm produced several strong wind gusts between 40-50 mph along our beaches

For the Jaguars game: Expect cool, breezy conditions. Temperatures will be sinking down through the 70s during the game. Winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. You have a 20% chance to get swiped by a coastal shower pushing onshore.

Thursday starts out comfortable, around 70° with 10-15 mph winds out of the northeast. Expect partly cloudy skies, with the primary concentration of clouds in our coastal counties. Gusty onshore winds will define the forecast, bringing clouds onshore and an isolated coastal shower, keeping us cooler, and prompting minor flooding during times of high tide. The winds will be northeasterly between 17-22mph with gusts around 30mph. Inland areas will not see winds this strong. We will see a 30% chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore and move inland, but they will fade around the time they reach Highway 301. The peak chance to see the coastal showers will be from 2-7 p.m. Temperatures will be held in the mid to low 80s for daytime highs thanks to the cooler air behind the cold front and the onshore winds. A high risk for rip currents and minor coastal flooding during time of high tide continues thanks to the onshore winds.

Friday starts out with our first hint of fall, waking up in the mid to upper 60s. Under partly cloudy skies we will warm up into the mid 80s for an afternoon high, making for a nice break in the heat. We have a 20% chance for an isolated coastal shower to wander onshore. Expect easterly winds between 12-17 mph.

The weekend looks lovely! Expect sunny skies and nice mornings in the upper 60s. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. It will be breezy and dry.

Forecast:

3 pm 87 - 50%

5 pm 86 - 50%

8 pm 80 - 20%

10 pm 78 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 7:28 pm

