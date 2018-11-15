FBI 'Most Wanted' serial bank robbery suspect arrested in Lakeland

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A man accused of robbing more than a half-dozen banks in the Southeast over the last two months was taken into federal custody Thursday during a traffic stop in Florida, authorities said.

Myron William Ernst was arrested in Lakeland, about halfway between Orlando and Tampa, by members of the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force, the Lakeland Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FBI, Ernst, 60, was driving the truck authorities said he stole from a South Carolina dealership before the bank robbery spree began in early October.

SLIDESHOW: Surveillance images of serial robbery suspect

His arrest comes just one day after the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Ernst robbed the Orange Park SunTrust Bank on Blanding Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Authorities said Ernst recently violated his probation and had been on the run from South Carolina.

According to the FBI, Ernst pleaded guilty to robbing six banks, including the Bank of America in Orange Park in 2009, and was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison in 2010.

He won early release in August and was placed on supervised probation.

Bank robbery timeline Oct. 5: Wells Fargo in Orlando, Florida

Oct. 9: Bank of America in Orange Park, Florida

Oct. 12: TD Bank in Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 22: Regions Bank in Hoover, Alabama

Nov. 7: Regions Bank in Montgomery, Alabama

Nov. 13: Wells Fargo in Ocala, Florida (attempt)

Nov. 14: SunTrust Bank in Orange Park

Nov. 15: Fifth Third Bank in Orlando

Note: The FBI says a ninth one happened in the Orlando area.

The FBI said Ernst ditched his monitoring device in September, and another robbery spree began in Alabama and Florida, including a holdup Oct. 12 at the TD Bank on U.S. Highway 98 North in Lakeland, Florida. The FBI said Ernst entered the bank, showed a note indicating he had a firearm and then took off with money in a newer-model, dark gray Ford F-150 pickup truck.

On Oct. 31, the FBI said, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Ernst, charging him with the Lakeland bank robbery.

After Ernst was captured Thursday, the Ocala Police Department announced it has charged Ernst with attempted armed robbery.

According to the FBI, he is suspected in seven other holdups. He had appeared on one of the FBI's "Most Wanted" lists up until Thursday.

