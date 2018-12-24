2 women from same family shot, killed in less than 3 days, uncle says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two cousins were killed in separate shootings less than three days apart in Jacksonville, leaving five children without mothers just before Christmas.

Nekecheana Phillips, a 27-year-old mother of two, was gunned down Friday afternoon outside her home in Lackawanna. Her cousin, Victoria Wyche, was killed late Sunday in a triple shooting on North Pearl Street, according to the women's uncle.

Wyche had three children, the uncle said.

Phillips filed an injunction for protection against her boyfriend, Eric Jackson, two before she was killed.

Police said Jackson, 27, was hiding in Phillips' home, waiting for her to return, and when she saw him, she ran outside, where he confronted her. Investigators said Jackson pulled a gun and shot Phillips several times as she sat in a vehicle with other people.

Wyche shared a post Saturday on Facebook after police announced Jackson had turned himself in and was charged with murder and burglary. Wyche said Phillips was her cousin.

A day and a half later, Wyche was also gunned down -- about six miles away.

Police said Wyche and two other people were shot while sitting outside a home in the Brentwood neighborhood. Two of Wyche's children were inside the home at the time, police said.

Investigators said words were exchanged with a group walking by the home before a man in the group started shooting. Wyche did not survive her injuries.

Anyone with any information about the Brentwood shooting is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

