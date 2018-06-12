Teenager shot and killed in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to Rutledge Pearson Drive, not far from Washington Heights Apartments, around 9:37 p.m. where they found the teen.

He was transported to a local hospital but did not survive.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police of Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

This is the sixth shooting in that area in the last four days.

It comes just a day after two people, a 17-year-old boy and 37-year-old man, were shot at the Kings Ridge Apartments. They were shot less than 24 hours after a triple shooting at the same apartment complex.

On Friday, one person was found shot several times on West 29th Street near North Lee Street.

Jacksonville police have not publicly announced arrests in any of the shootings.

This incident is also the latest shooting in less than a week involving teenagers. On June 5th, three other teenagers lost their lives in a shooting off Town Center Parkway.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.