Police return to NW Jacksonville apartments less than day after 3 shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Less than 24 hours after three people were shot at a Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex, police returned to the same area to investigate another crime.

News4Jax learned of the police presence at the Kings Ridge Apartments just before 3 p.m. Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear what crime was committed.

Three people were hospitalized after they were shot during a party outside one of the apartments Saturday night. Their injuries were said to be non life-threatening. Two witnesses were detained for questioning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's crime mapping tool, within a half mile radius of the apartment complex over the past six months, the following crimes were reported:

