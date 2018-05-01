Donald Smith's lawyers file motions for new trial, new sentencing hearing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On the day before Donald Smith is to be sentenced in the 2013 kidnap, rape and murder of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle, his lawyers filed a motion seeking a new sentencing hearing, based on an interview State Attorney Melissa Nelson did with News4Jax reporter Jenese Harris.

Nelson told Harris March 29 in a sit-down interview that the case took an emotional toll on her and fellow prosecutor Mark Caliel, because they both had daughters.

READ: Prosecutors describe emotional impact of Cherish Perrywinkle case

Nelson called the case the “worst of the worst,” so it was important to send a message that the highest level of the office was behind Smith’s prosecution.

Smith’s lawyers argue in the court filing that inviting a jury, or a judge, to send a message with a verdict or sentence violated Smith’s right to a fair trial and sentencing hearing.

COURT DOCUMENTS: Amended motion for new trial | Motion for new sentencing hearing

On Tuesday, Smith’s lawyers also refiled an amended motion for a new trial. The first motion was denied.

The new motions are expected to be addressed by the judge before Wednesday's sentencing.

Jurors unanimously recommended the death penalty for Smith, 61, in February after finding him guilty of first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping charges.

