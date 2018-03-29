Prosecutors describe emotional impact of Cherish Perrywinkle case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Donald Smith will learn May 2 if he will be sentenced to death or life in prison for his conviction in the rape and murder of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle.

Thirty-five days before he learns his fate, State Attorney Melissa Nelson and lead prosecutor Mark Caliel sat down Thursday with News4Jax for a 40-minute interview to talk about the emotional impact the case has had on their lives.

Nelson and Caliel said as parents, they were both angered and saddened by the ruthlessness of the case. But as attorneys, they knew the evidence would help them prove that Smith was guilty.

"I think this case is among the worst of the worst, so we also sent the message that the highest levels of the office were behind the prosecution of this matter," Nelson said.

She still remembers the moment she first heard the name "Donald Smith."

"I remember very well when this case happened, and I followed it with great interest, as many people in the community did," she said. "I was horrified. I have a daughter that is close in age to Cherish and was at the time Cherish was kidnapped and murdered. So it affected me on a personal level, as it did every parent, and it affected me as a citizen of this community, as well."

When Smith took Cherish from a Northside Walmart, and raped and strangled her in June 2013, Nelson was an attorney in private practice. Nearly four years later, when Nelson was sworn in as the new state attorney for Florida's Fourth Judicial Circuit Court, the case was still on her mind.

"I asked Mark if he would be so kind to let me join him in trying the case," Nelson recounted.

Caliel welcomed the idea. They would add Vanessa Sanchez to the case as well.

From the beginning, Caliel said, he felt that the case was different.

"This case was even more eerie," he said. "We hadn't found her yet. By the time I responded to the scene, Donald Smith was taken into custody on (Interstate) 95, shortly after I arrived."

Caliel was there the moment Cherish's body was found

"To be there in that moment was surreal. It was chilling to be there when she was actually found," he said.

He said his first thought was "anger."

"I have a daughter myself," Caliel said. "It is horrifying to stand over a little girl's body knowing that somebody took her in that manner. And your first reaction is anger, and then it's determination. What do we need to do to make sure this person is held responsible for what he did."

Last month, jurors unanimously recommended the death penalty for Smith, 61, after finding him guilty of first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping charges.

Thursday on The 10 O'Clock News, Nelson and Caliel talk about the evidence they thought was critical to the case and how it has changed their lives.

