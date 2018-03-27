Donald Smith may learn his fate at Wednesday's Spencer hearing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Donald Smith, who was convicted last month in the rape and murder of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle, is set to appear in court Wednesday morning where his fate may be decided once and for all.

Jurors unanimously recommended the death penalty for Smith at his Feb. 22 sentencing hearing after finding him guilty of first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping charges in the child's death.

Circuit Judge Mallory Cooper, who presided over the trial, won't hand down a sentence until the defense has a final opportunity to present evidence in what's called a Spencer hearing.

The Spencer hearing takes its name from the 1993 case of Spencer vs. Florida. It is held so defendants facing the death penalty have the opportunity to persuade the court otherwise.

In addition, both sides are given the chance to introduce evidence that did not come up at trial.

Prosecutors said they plan to call two witnesses, including Cherish's mother Rayne, to make victim impact statements on Wednesday.

Attempts to reach defense attorneys for Smith, 61, were not successful.

It's highly unusual for a judge to go against a jury's wishes and vacate the death penalty, according to John Tanner, former State Attorney for Florida's 7th Judicial Circuit.

During his 16 years holding that office, Tanner said, prosecutors reached more than 20 death penalty verdicts. Not once did a judge overrule the jury's recommendation.

Tanner did not that a judge may revisit a death sentence when there are extenuating circumstances, such as if mitigating or exculpatory information was withheld at trial. Or, if the evidence was too thin.

"It would be rare," he said. "Not unheard of and not necessarily unjust, but judges have a lot of authority and discretion still. But it would be extremely rare."

