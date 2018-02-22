Jury to decide fate of Cherish Perrywinkle's killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A neuropsychologist told jurors who must decide if Donald Smith should be put to death for the abduction, rape and murder of Cherish Perrywinkle that Smith is most certainly a psychopath.

Last week, Smith was convicted of taking the 8-year-old girl from her mother at a Jacksonville Walmart and raping and killing her nearly five years ago. The jury, which found Smith guilty last week in only 12 minutes, will hear closing arguments Thursday morning, then recommend if the 61-year-old should be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.

Because Florida's new law requires a unanimous jury recommendation to send someone to death row, all Smith's defense team needs to do is convince one juror that he should not be executed. His attorneys, who Smith did not allow to present much of a defense during the guilt phase of his trial, spent time Wednesday trying to show a more human side of Smith, exploring his upbringing in a family with a history of mental health issues and drug addictions, three different step-fathers, then struggling with additions that lowered his inhibitions.

Joseph Sesta, who has worked extensively with violent sexual predators, and other experts called by the defense Wednesday all said Smith's brain is far from normal and he lacks control over his impulses. Sesta also described Smith as callous, uncaring, manipulative and lacking empathy.

The final defense witness was Smith's 25-year-old son, Donald Jr., who testified that his father's absence because of his frequent prison stints likely contributed to the beginnings of a drug habit that lasted nearly a decade. He remembers he was 16 years old when he first did illegal drugs with is father.

Smith Jr. said he's been sober for about four years “by the power of God” and is attending Bible college.

“I've had a really crazy life. It wasn't all his fault, but I didn't have that father figure around to lead me in the right ways,” Smith Jr. said. “When I found drugs, I wasn't seeking them to ease pain, but I found out that it did ease pain and help me to forget.”

UNCUT: Donald Smith Jr. testimony

Closing arguments in the sentencing phase of Smith's trial are expected Thursday morning, then Circuit Judge Mallory Cooper will charge the jury. This is the first capital murder case to be heard in Duval County under Florida's new death penalty statutes.

