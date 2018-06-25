LGBTQ community in fear after 4th attack on transgender victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The shooting death Sunday of a transgender woman at a Baymeadows area motel marks the fourth reported attack on a transgender woman in Jacksonville since February.

While the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it has no evidence so far suggesting the attacks are linked, some people in the transgender community fear they are being targeted.

Cindy Watson, chief executive officer for Jasmyn, an advocacy group for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Community, wants to make sure these cases aren't overlooked.

"We see many trans women who are African American, and I think they feel particularly targeted by these crimes," said Watson.

The Coalition for Equality has been asking on behalf of the LGBTQ community for a meeting with the Sheriff's Office to discuss the community's concerns. So far, Watson said, there has been no response.

"We just want to see them treated with the same kind of dignity and respect that any other victim of a crime would be treated with," said Watson.

Sunday's shooting is the latest in a string of four shootings with transgender victims, and the second such attack in a week:

So far, the Sheriff's Office has not announced arrests in any of the listed cases. Watson said she hopes the agency reaches out to the LGBTQ community in the hopes of helping them solve the crimes.

"These are real people with real lives and their lives matter," she said. "They matter to us and the people who loved them."

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

