Gov. DeSantis orders flags lowered for victims in Navy base shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Pointing to “the senseless act of violence,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff for a week to honor victims of a shooting a Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings throughout Florida until sunset on Dec. 13.

“We are praying hard for the victims and families impacted by today’s shooting at NAS Pensacola,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “As a Navy veteran, today hits especially close to home. NAS Pensacola is a special place and these brave warriors who wear the wings come here for flight training to protect and serve our great nation.”

Three people were killed and eight others were wounded early Friday when a gunman opened fire at the base, according to authorities.

The alleged shooter, a Saudi national who was a trainee with the Saudi Arabia Air Force, was killed by a sheriff’s deputy, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said.