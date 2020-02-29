Florida can now test for coronavirus at state health centers, including Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Health centers in the state of Florida are now able to test people for the coronavirus, according to Helen Ferre, the director of communications for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That means test results can now come back in 24 to 48 hours. Health centers that have the ability to test include a location in Jacksonville.

As of Friday, Florida had no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which began in China and is known as COVID-19. Gov. DeSantis said the state was monitoring 150 people for the deadly virus, which was a significant drop from the 700 who were at one time under investigation.

Gov. DeSantis asked Vice President Mike Pence to send testing kits to Florida. The state had some kits, but officials were told not to use them until more kits became available. Those additional kits have been cleared by the federal government for the state to begin using in testing on Saturday.

Before the change, kits needed to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

There are three conditions to meet for testing:

If someone traveled to a country that’s a Level 2 or 3 risk, according to the CDC, and that person has a fever or lower respiratory issue If someone has had close contact with someone who is infected, and that person is experience fever, a cough or shortness of breath If someone has a lower respiratory illness and has tested negative for the flu at a hospital

The governor’s office said anyone with questions on testing should contact their health department.

DeSantis, Rivkees and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez traveled to the airport to meet with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss COVID-19 and the $2.5 billion in emergency funds President Donald Trump is seeking to help fund efforts to prepare for and fight the virus.

“We are going to make sure states like Florida, and your local health officials, have the resources to be able to be prepared for any eventuality,” Pence said. “And in the event that this virus spreads more broadly, that the states are able to be compensated for their efforts.”

A vaccine for the deadly virus isn’t expected to be ready for at least 18 months, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has told news outlets.