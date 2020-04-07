Florida now has 14,504 COVID-19 cases, including 1,026 in Northeast Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE Fla. – A Jacksonville woman is among the latest people to die of coronavirus in Florida as the statewide death toll reached 283 on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The latest round of data released by the health department show that 14,504 people throughout the state have tested positive for COVID-19, including 1,026 cases confirmed across 11 counties in Northeast Florida.

Tuesday morning’s total represents an increase of 875 cases over numbers released Monday evening.

The number of deaths in Florida rose by 29, including an 87-year-old Jacksonville woman who had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient. Her death is Duval County’s 10th and the 20th overall for Northeast Florida.

Of Northeast Florida’s cases, Duval County leads the way with 524. The rest are in St. Johns (151), Alachua (141), Clay (86), Flagler (35), Nassau (26), Putnam (19), Columbia (16), Baker (15), Bradford (11) and Union (2) counties.

The state has now administered 137,375 tests, of which the vast majority (89 percent) have come back negative. Results for 1,243 tests are pending.

For more specific local details, the health department now allows people to track cases by ZIP code.

Breakdown of COVID-19 case data for area counties