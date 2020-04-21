Coronavirus: Florida nears 27,500 cases, deaths up to 839

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to nearly 27,500 as state leaders contemplate ways to gradually reboot the economy.

Sixteen additional deaths were reported by the Florida Department of Health Tuesday morning, bringing the statewide death toll to 839, including 39 in Northeast Florida.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 27,495 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,063 of them have been hospitalized with the respiratory illness at some point. It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since the state does not provide recovery data.

A total of 1,853 cases have been reported across 11 counties in Northeast Florida.

Duval County (901 cases) leads the region, followed by Clay (252), Alachua (223), St. Johns (193), Flagler (77), Putnam (58), Nassau (46), Bradford (42), Columbia (42), Baker (17) and Union (2) counties.