WATCH: Mayor Curry announces goals for reopening Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry will announce a list of civic leaders and necessary milestones to safely reopen Jacksonville during a noon video conference call today.

Curry took heat from national media over his decision to allow the beaches to reopen with restrictions.

But he defended that call on Monday, saying, “We’re not going to be locked in our homes months from now. That’s just not feasible. It’s not practical. So we as individuals have to take personal responsibility for our behaviors, social distancing, wearing masks in grocery stores. You go to the beach to walk or exercise, if you go in your neighborhood to walk or exercise, same thing. We are going to have to be very disciplined about our behaviors.”

