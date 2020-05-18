Florida’s State University System makes plans for campuses to reopen this fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s State University System is putting together a blueprint for universities to reopen their campuses starting this fall.

Syd Kitson, chairman of the system’s board of directors, has asked Chancellor Marshall Criser III to develop reopening guidelines that will be presented to the board of governors at its May 28 meeting, according to a news release. It would then be up to universities to form their own plans to present to the board when it meets again on June 23.

“The task force is focusing on developing guidelines that will prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors as our institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kitson said. “Our measured and thoughtful approach will be informed by science and medical professionals, and we are working hard to develop sound guidelines that enhance campus safety, as well as continue to meet the Board’s rigorous academic performance and student success goals.”

Each school’s plans would be based on guidelines crafted by the State University System Task Force. The release stated that the panel is creating its set of guidelines with the understanding that each university has “unique strengths and characteristics.”

Public universities pivoted to online learning in March in response to growing concern about the spread of novel coronavirus, which causes the deadly disease known as COVID-19.

“As we move forward with a framework for the fall, we will be mindful that a healthy campus environment and academic rigor remain paramount,” Criser said in part.

