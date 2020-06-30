Florida’s eviction moratorium scheduled to expire Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ moratorium on evictions expires Wednesday, and thousands in Florida could soon face being removed from their homes.

A handful of activists posted an eviction notice outside the Governor’s Mansion.

“We pay Gov. DeSantis to be in this house. Why don’t you, like, try to keep us in our house?” said Trish Brown with the Florida Housing Justice Alliance.

Brown said she and her family have faced a housing crisis for years.

“Being on your last leg when it comes down to money, having bills crash down on you with no way to breathe,” said Brown.

The Florida Housing Justice Alliance counts as many as 2,600 evictions cued up and ready to start moving through the courts. DeSantis was asked Tuesday afternoon at a South Florida news conference if he would be extending the midnight expiration of the eviction moratorium.

He didn’t answer.

On Monday, the governor touted the $250 million in CARES Act funding.

“Across the state to help families meet housing needs,” DeSantis said.

Approximately $145 million in state funds are also being released to help people pay rent.

“The $250 (million) from the CARES Act wasn’t enough. The money from the state legislature wasn’t enough,” said Lakey Love, with the alliance.

Judy Tanzosh became unemployed in March.

If not for help from her 70-year-old mother, she said she would be out on the street.

“It’s a pretty bad feeling to have to go to your parents and ask them for financial help. It’s kind of embarrassing,” said Tanzosh.

The eviction moratorium was extended hours before it expired June 1. Democrats in the Florida Senate are asking it be extended another month.