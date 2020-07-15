DeSantis on back-to-school: Parents ‘need to have that choice'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During a Wednesday afternoon news conference from the Florida Capitol, Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about the hot button issue of reopening schools during the fall semester.

A little over a week ago, Richard Corcoran, the state’s education commissioner, issued an order for all schools to reopen for in-person classes during the fall. The order also instructs school districts to follow the advice of state and local health officials as well as executive orders issued by DeSantis.

“I know a lot of parents are have a lot of anxiety about just the situation, generally, and then of course, what’s going to happen with the school year,” DeSantis said during the news conference. “For me, I think one of the core principles is your parents need to have the ability to offer the type of learning that they think is important, if they’re comfortable in a distance learning environment, they obviously need to have that choice.”

In Duval County, the back-to-school plan is said to be a “fluid” situation. Dr. Diana Greene, the school superintendent, has called the COVID-19 era a “fluid” because conditions change rapidly.

Greene told the Duval County School Board on Tuesday morning that her administration’s new plan to reopen schools does not necessarily meet the state’s emergency order to open school buildings for face-to-face instruction all week. Starting Aug. 10, middle and high school students will be in-school some days and at-home learning online the other days.

“I know there’s a lot of different issues relating to how the schools will operate, and obviously we see the epidemic have a different shape in different counties, different regions of the state, but the parental choice, I think, is really the core component,” DeSantis said. “Ultimately it’s the parent that is in the best position to make decisions for their children, and so I reiterated that to the Board of Education and also instructed Commissioner Richard Corcoran on that accordingly.”

COVID-19 testing & symptomatic lanes

Starting Friday, DeSantis said, the state is introducing symptomatic testing lanes at certain test sites, including the site at the Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville.

“Those will be lanes where if you’re symptomatic you go through, you’ll be able to do a self-swab, you’ll be able to send it to a lab that will turn it around in a more timely fashion, and so this way you’re getting the results back, you know, we hope within 72 hours instead of seven days,” DeSantis said.

Wednesday was the last day for testing in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field.